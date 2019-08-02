Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 4

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen;.

August 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 8: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Christine Baker.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Mike Childs.

Nettleton: 6pm United Service at the parish church.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome including children at Centre Point. 2.30pm Afternoon Ramble in the Wolds. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Faldingworth.

August 7: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby; 6pm Joint Methodist and Anglican Evening Prayer at Nettleton.

Binbrook Group

10am 150th Anniversary Celebration Service and Confirmation at Binbrook, with the Bishop of Richborough.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby, with Bishop Nigel Peyton; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Swallow.

August 7: 10am Communion at Caistor.

August 8: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Orthodox Church

10.30am Service of Divine Liturgy at St Athelheard, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk or call 07397 220728