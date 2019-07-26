Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 28

10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen; noon Baptism at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

July 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 1: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

August 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Circuit Service: 6pm at Market Rasen.

Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor: 10.15am John K Ramm.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am the Rev Liz Childs.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Circuit Service.

Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service in the marquee on the village hall field.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Joint Service in the marquee on village hall field; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

July 31: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at West Barkwith

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey;

10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Prayers - St Margaret of Antioch at Usselby.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish mass at Swinhope.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

July 30: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.

July 31: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

July 31: 10am Communion at Caistor.

August 1: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Orthodox Church

Services at St Athelheard, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk