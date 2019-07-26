Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 28
10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen; noon Baptism at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
July 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
August 1: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
August 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Circuit Service: 6pm at Market Rasen.
Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.
Caistor: 10.15am John K Ramm.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am the Rev Liz Childs.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Circuit Service.
Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service in the marquee on the village hall field.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Joint Service in the marquee on village hall field; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
July 31: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Fourth Sunday Service at West Barkwith
Woldmoor-Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey;
10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Prayers - St Margaret of Antioch at Usselby.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish mass at Swinhope.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.
July 30: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.
July 31: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
July 31: 10am Communion at Caistor.
August 1: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
Orthodox Church
Services at St Athelheard, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk