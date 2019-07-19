Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 21

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen.

July 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 25: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

July 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Shared lunch after service. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

July 24: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Communion at Stainton.

July 24: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

July 25: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 10.30am Mattins at Cabourne.

July 24: 10am Communion at Caistor.

July 25: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Church

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk