Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 7

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion at Market Rasen.

July 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

July 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.

Caistor: 9am All Age Worship, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm Songs of Praise.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Mike Childs.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen; 6pm Karen Elvidge.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Chapel Anniversary - the Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Shared lunch after the service. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

July 10: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby.

July 9: 6.15pm Prayer and Communion at Walesby.

July 10: 10am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

July 11: 10am Morning Praise at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Swallow.

July 10: 10am Communion at Caistor.

July 11: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby; 6pm Evensong at Nettleton.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Wragby Group

For service information contact the rector on 01673 857825 or email wragbygroup@aol.com

Orthodox Church

10.30am Service of Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s, Louth Cemetery.