Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 30

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm United Service at Linwood.

July 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

July 4: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

July 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am Richard Alderson; 4.30pm Express.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm Ken Knapton.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

Celebrating 25 years: 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street, led by Majors David and Merle Garrad; 3pm Praise Meeting with Louth Band and Singers. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am United Service at Friesthorpe, followed by bring and share lunch.

July 3: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at East Torrington.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Family Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

July 3: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

July 4: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor.

July 3: 10am Communion at Caistor.

July 4: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Service at Thornton le Moor.

Binbrook Group

10am Benefice Service at Ludford.

Wragby Group

For service information contact the Rector on 01673 857825 or email wragbygroup@aol.com

Orthodox Church

10.30am Service of Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s, Louth Cemetery. Services are in English, with music mainly from the Russian tradition. For more details visit: www. orthodoxlouth.co.uk