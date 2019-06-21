Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 23

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

June 24 and 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

June 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 1pm Baptism, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

June 26: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday service at Hainton.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

June 25: 6.15pm Taize with communion at Claxby.

June 26: 10am Communion at Tealby.

June 27: 10am Morning Praise at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

June 26: 10am Communion at Caistor.

June 27: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Orthodox Church

10.30am Service of Divine Liturgy at

St Aethelheard’s, Louth Cemetery.