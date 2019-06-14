Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday June 16
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm Hymns and Pimms at Legsby Church.
June 17 and 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
June 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
June 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm Dr Don Owen.
Nettleton: 2.30pm John K Ramm.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
June 19: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.
Details: 07503 204443.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 3pm Ramblers Service at Walesby Old Church; 6pm BCP Communion at Croxby.
June 19: 10am Communion at Tealby.
June 20: 10am Morning Praise at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Mattins at Cabourne; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.
June 19: 10am Communion at Caistor.
June 20: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Orthodox Church
Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.
www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk