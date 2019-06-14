Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday June 16

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm Hymns and Pimms at Legsby Church.

June 17 and 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

June 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

June 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm Dr Don Owen.

Nettleton: 2.30pm John K Ramm.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

June 19: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 3pm Ramblers Service at Walesby Old Church; 6pm BCP Communion at Croxby.

June 19: 10am Communion at Tealby.

June 20: 10am Morning Praise at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Mattins at Cabourne; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.

June 19: 10am Communion at Caistor.

June 20: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk