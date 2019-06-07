Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 16

10am Communion at Market Rasen.

June 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

June 13: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express Plus.

Glentham: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm Cafe Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Pentecost Praise.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

June 12: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

June 5: 10am Communion at Caistor.

June 6: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

Nettleton

10.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Orthodox Church

Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk