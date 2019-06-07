Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 16
10am Communion at Market Rasen.
June 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
June 13: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
June 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Malcolm Coates; 4.30pm Express Plus.
Glentham: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 6pm Cafe Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Pentecost Praise.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.
June 12: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
June 5: 10am Communion at Caistor.
June 6: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.
Details: 07503 204443.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.
Nettleton
10.30am Communion.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Orthodox Church
Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.
www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk