Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, May 26

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

May 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

May 30: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 7pm Ascension Day Service at Lissington.

May 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Service.

Caistor: 10.45am at North Kelsey

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast, 9.30am Service..

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

May 29: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

May 28: 6.15pm Taize with communion at Claxby.

May 29: 10am Communion at Tealby.

May 30: 10am Communion at Brookenby; 6pm Deanery Service at Lissington.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

May 22: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 23: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

No formal morning service; 6.30pm joint service of Christian worship, with a special time of prayer for healing, at The Rock, 23 Grimsby Road. All welcome and refreshments afterwards. Call Kate for details on 07503 204443

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.45am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

May 30: 7pm Sung Mass at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

10am Pilgrimage through the parish, starting at South Willingham.

May 30: Communion at East Barkwith.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor.

May 30: 7pm Ascension Day Westwold Deanery Communion at Lissington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk