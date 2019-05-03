Church listing

Services on the area from Sunday, May 5

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

May 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

May 9: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

May 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family service, Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 6pm United service at the Parish Church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

11am Open Air Service at Bell Playing Field, Jameson Bridge Street, followed by community picnic and games as part of 60th anniversary celebrations of the play park. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 3pm Rogation Service at West Rasen.

May 8: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

May 7: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

May 8: 10am Communion at Tealby.

May 9: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evening service at Swallow.

May 8: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 9: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong, united service.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby .

Orthodox Christian Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk