Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, April 28

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

April 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

April 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Rooms; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

May 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

May 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Ken Knapton; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Communion, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Sue Brown.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 6pm Sue Brown.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dr Don Owen.

North Kelsey: 10.45am at Caistor.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

May 1: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Walesby Group.

10.45am Group Communion and Fellowship Lunch at Walesby.

April 30: 6.15pm Taize with communion at Claxby.

May 1: 10am Communion at Tealby.

May 2: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Details: 07503 204443.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10am Sunday Club at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

May 1: 10am Communion at Caistor.

May 2: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor.

Nettleton

10.30am Morning Prayer.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at East Torrington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Sings of Praise at Snelland.

Orthodox Christian Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk