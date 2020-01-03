Christmas jumper walk helps bring community together

On a cold, but bright, Sunday morning, the villagers of Normanby and Owmby by Spital donned their seasonal sweaters for a social fundraiser.

The Christmas jumper walk was held in aid of The Owmby and Normanby Community Park, which opened earlier this year.

There were 37 attendees, all suitably dressed in Christmas jumpers, as well as three lovely ponies, including a Bransby Horses rescue, and lots of festively dressed dogs.

The walk was a one-mile loop around the villages, stopping off to admire the community Christmas tree and arriving at The Bottle & Glass Pub for hot beverages to warm everyone up in morning sunshine.

There was lots of fun, with Christmas songs being sung and a Christmas quiz.

The Community Park officially opened this summer with a successful opening summer fete attended by nearly 300 villagers.

The Community Park Committee is working hard to come up with events to support the community and bring people together.

The Social Christmas Jumper Walk raised £130 and next year, the committee will have a diary of events – with regular pub quizzes, a Summer Fete and another Christmas jumper walk to look forward to.

