Christmas comes to Caistor with market and lights switch on

Caistor’s ‘tree-mendous’ seasonal centrepiece was switched on last Saturday as part of an afternoon of festive fun.
Charity, food and trade stalls brought some Christmas cheer to the market place in the run up to the official lighting up.
Caistor & District Lions again helped bring Father Christmas to the event on his sleigh, ahead of their annual tour of the area, which starts on December 15.
Routes can be found on the Caistor Lions Facebook page.
The Lions will also be hosting their free Carol Concert in the town hall on Wednesday, December 18, with the Market Rasen Band at 8pm.