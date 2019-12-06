Christmas comes to Caistor with market and lights switch on

Caistor’s ‘tree-mendous’ seasonal centrepiece was switched on last Saturday as part of an afternoon of festive fun.

Charity, food and trade stalls brought some Christmas cheer to the market place in the run up to the official lighting up.

Sian and Chris Potterton from 'The Choowee Cookie Company' EMN-190212-155543001

Caistor & District Lions again helped bring Father Christmas to the event on his sleigh, ahead of their annual tour of the area, which starts on December 15.

Routes can be found on the Caistor Lions Facebook page.

The Lions will also be hosting their free Carol Concert in the town hall on Wednesday, December 18, with the Market Rasen Band at 8pm.

There was entertainment throughout the event EMN-190212-155520001

The Christmas tree now stands beautifully lit in Caistor Market Place EMN-190212-155423001

Students from Caistor Grammer School's Young Enterprise scheme made vinyl records into bowls EMN-190212-155435001