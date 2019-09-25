Cheers! Kelsey farm park’s tea room wins top prize

Hall Farm Park in South Kelsey is celebrating after picking up a top prize at this year’s Select Lincolnshire Awards.

The family-run animal park won the coveted ‘Tea Room of the Year’ title for its onsite Pepper Pot Tea Room.

Owner Tracy Knapton said: “We are all really excited to have received this award as we are passionate about homemade and locally produced food and promoting awareness of it.

“As a small family run business we are very proud to be recognised...and hope that it reflects the hard work by both family and staff that goes towards maintaining the high levels of customer experience and service that we offer at our park.”

The winners of the 2019 Select Lincolnshire awards, for the food, drink and hospitality industry, were announced at a ceremony held at Lincoln Minster School on Thursday (September 19).

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Beardsley, who organised the award, said: “Congratulations to all the winners, highly commended and finalists.

“We are so proud to champion the brand of Select Lincolnshire and have such high-quality businesses alongside us doing such fantastic work in the food, drink and hospitality industry.

“Our aim is to continue to strengthen the brand across Lincolnshire, as it’s safe to say that when it comes to food, drink and hospitality, what we have here in the county is very special and we want Select Lincolnshire to play a prominent role in showcasing the very best.”