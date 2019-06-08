Cheers! Enjoy a pint at Caistor Lions’ beer fest

Caistor’s South Street Park is the place to be next weekend as the town’s Lions club hosts its annual beer festival.

The event returns for a fourth year and, as always, will offer two days of live music, good food, great family fun and, most importantly, a range of local and national beers to try.

The event runs from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, June 14 and noon to 11pm on Saturday June 15.

More than 35 real ales will be on offer, alongside cider, prosecco and craft lagers.

There will be hot and cold food for sale, together with plenty of entertainment to keep the children happy.

There will be live music from The Moonshiners, The Priory Blues Band and Project Emily.

Saturday’s line-up will include Caistor Primary School, The O’Claires, Caistorways and The Skiffs.

Admission charge includes a commemorative glass.