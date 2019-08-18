Chat with the Bishop at Rasen open church event

Market Rasen parish church is continuing to share its story with the wider community at an event planned for later this month.

An Open Church Day will be held on Saturday, August 24, when people are invited to go along to St Thomas’s, in Market Rasen market place, between 10am and 2pm.

The event will be the opportunity to find out about some of the activities and events that take place at the church.

Visitors will be able to enjoy some free refreshments too.

The Rev Claire Walker, curate at St Thomas’s Church, said: “We’re really looking forward to meeting some new people and making some new friends.

“There will be information on weddings and christenings, as well as bellringing, church history tours, children’s activities and much more.

“There will also be the chance for people to have their say on the building and potential future changes.”

There will be an added bonus too at the event for all those enquiring minds.

Claire said: “We are pleased to say Bishop Nigel will also be joining us.

“He will be available to chat and will be happy to answer any questions anyone has ever wanted to ask a Bishop!”

For more information about the church, visit the website at stthomasmarketrasen.org.uk