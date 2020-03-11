Charity quiz night for hospice funds

Get your thinking heads on and help Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

The annual quiz organised by Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s had to be postponed last November due to flooding, but it will now take place next Friday, March 20.

The venue is, as always, Middle Rasen Church Hall, and teams of up to six are invited to take part with a prize for the winning team.

Tickets cost £6 per person and include a light buffet supper.

The evening starts at 7pm and quizzers are invited to take along their own drinks.

There will also be a raffle on the evening.

For tickets and more information call Joyce Rhodes on 01673 842877.