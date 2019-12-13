Changes to Walesby Old Church service

Due to the large amount of rain that has fallen recently, changes are being made to this year’s candlelit carol service at Walesby Old Church.

The service will still go ahead tomorrow, Saturday December 14, but there will only be walking access to the church.

Unfortunately, this means the Salvation Army Brass Band will not be able to play and there will be no transport for those with reduced mobility.

The Rev Chris Hewitt, Rector of the Walesby Group of Churches, said: “We know many people travel from long and far to support the Ramblers church at our annual Christmas Candlelit Carol Service.

“However, owing to the excessive rainfall over recent weeks we have taken the decision on the grounds of Health and Safety to permit walking access only to The Ramblers church.

“We hope to still have the Da Capo folk group performing for us, but all Carols will be sung to recorded tracks.

“Mince pies, mulled wine and Candlelight will of course be present.

“We hope this will not reduce your enjoyment and you will still come along to enjoy a great start to Christmas in this wonderful ancient church.”

The service starts tomorrow at 7pm; stout footwear and a torch is recommended for those walking up the track to the church.