Change of date for A46 Faldingworth work

Planned improvement works to the A46 in Faldingworth will now start next Wednesday, November 13, rather than Monday November 11 as originally planned.

This change will not have any effect on the project’s completion.

Subject to suitable weather, the works are still expected to take three weeks and will be complete by 6pm on Friday November 29.

The work will see daytime resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on A46 High Street / Lincoln Road in Faldingworth, from Buslingthorpe Road to Jubilee Avenue.

A full road closure will be in place from 7.30am to 6pm each weekday, Monday to Friday.

The signed diversion route for the south-bound traffic during the closure will be via the A46 to Middle Rasen; A631 to Caenby Corner; A15 to Riseholme roundabout; A46 Lincoln Bypass to Nettleham roundabout; A46 to Faldingworth, and vice versa.

Access for residents, school buses and delivery vehicles within the affected area will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable. Access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained at all times.