Chance to oversee running of Lincolnshire Co-Op by joining Board of Directors

Do you want to shape the future of a busy, multi-million pound business - and give back to the community at the same time?

Lincolnshire Co-op is looking for talented and experienced individuals to stand for election to join its Board of Directors.

As an elected member of the board you’ll help oversee the running of the Society.

Lincolnshire Co-op President Reverend Barbara Hutchinson said: “Our hard-working board members bring fresh ideas, energy and enthusiasm to the business, so we’re excited to hear from those who’d like the opportunity to join them.

“We’re looking for passionate people with specialist skills that could add to the expertise we have on the board already, particularly those with a finance or accountancy background. If you think this could be you, then why not get in touch?”

To register your interest, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/director-application-form

Online application forms must be completed by Friday, July 5.

Selected applicants will be invited to an event to find out more about the role of the board of directors.