Celebrations have been continuing for West Wolds U3A with an afternoon tea party in the Festival Hall, as part of this year’s programme of events to mark their 20th anniversary.

As well as eating and chatting with friends, the guests were entertained by close up magician John Taylor, while music from their youthful days was played by DJ Terry ‘the turntable’ Francis.

A table quiz completed the entertainment for this relaxing and entertaining afternoon.

More details at www.westwoldsu3a.org .