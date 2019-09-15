Celebrations at Caistor Art and Craft Festival

Caistor Town Hall was packed with the talent of dozens of artists and hundreds of visitors at the popular Arts and Craft Festival.

This year marked a milestone for the annual two-day event; its 10th anniversary.

Sheila Broster, who heads up the organising team, said: “The event goes from strength to strength ad this year we have had a really good mix of styles and techniques from some incredible artists.

“Lively musicians added to weekend too.”

This year winner of the SAA Prize was Wendy Ronaldson with her screen print ‘Conversation 1X’.

Judge, Sinclair Ashman thought it was a picture he could often look at and wonder about the conversation; as a picture with depth of meaning.

People’s choice winner was Peter Hodson’s ‘Midday - Holkham Beach, Norfolk’ and the mayor’s choice was Liam Dunne’s ‘Nude with Reflection’.