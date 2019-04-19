Catwalk fashion for Caistor WI members

An evening on the catwalk was a change to the normal meeting for members of Caistor WI.

Six daring ladies faced a capacity crowd in Caistor Town Hall as SOS Charity fashions travelled from Nottingham for an evening of fun and fashion.

Caistor WI fashion event EMN-190415-145106001

The Caistor ladies were joined by other WI members from across the area - Tealby, North Kelsey, Grasby, Nettleton and Moortown WIs.

The models paraded a variety of clothes, including tops, trousers, dresses and jackets, while SOS’s Leanne gave a running commentary, accompanied by music, describing in detail each garment modelled, which received a positive reaction from the audience.

Afterwards, everyone was invited to try the clothing offered for sale at discounted prices and many articles were purchased.

There was also an opportunity to try their luck in the raffle.

Two £25 clothing vouchers were given as prizes by SOS to be spent at the show, plus wine donated by Caistor Post Office, as well as other prizes donated by Caistor WI members.

In true WI style, the successful evening was rounded off with a buffet supper, served and provided by Caistor WI members, which was enjoyed by all.

Caistor WI’s next meeting will be in the town hall on May 2, starting at 7.30pm.

This will be a chance to discuss the resolutions going forward to the national WI meeting in June, which this year takes place in Bournemouth.

Visitors are always welcome at meetings.