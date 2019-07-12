CATS looking for young actress to join them and have a ball

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) are casting for this year’s pantomime ‘Cinderella’.

They have the script, the Ugly Sisters, a Fairy Godmother, Buttons and the pumpkin but there is just one thing missing – they don’t have a Cinderella.

So, the search is on for a confident actress aged 15 to 30, who is able to sing and is willing to join the enthusiastic and friendly cast.

Rehearsals start in mid-September, with the production set for December.

For more information contact the show’s director, Mike Cluff, on 01472 851212 or email mike@cluffs.co.uk by July 19.

The group is also looking to recruit additional members into the chorus, where there are singing and minor acting roles. This is open to both adults and children aged over eight years of age.

Again contact Mike for more information.

This year will see the 28th annual Caistor pantomime and everyone has been enthusiastically supported by large and appreciative audiences.

Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society (CATS) was founded in October 1991 and since then has produced more than 50 different productions.

New members are always warmly welcomed - whether on stage or helping with the massive range of backstage and front of house jobs.

Visit www.catstheatre.co.uk for more.