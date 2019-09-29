Career milestone for Caistor colleagues

Two Caistor shop workers are celebrating after receiving awards for notching up 50 years service between them to Lincolnshire Co-op.
Team Leader Deborah McKitton and Customer Service Assistant Pearl Waterman have worked together in the town’s food store for 25 years, and received long-service awards at a celebration lunch.
They were among 28 Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues to be thanked for their dedication with awards and gifts.
Pearl said: “I love being able to work locally and helping to support the community is always a great thing.
“You get to see familiar faces every now and then and it’s nice to find out how they’re getting on.
“We’re a close team and go out for drinks on weekends and have a solid relationship with one another.”
For Deborah, the moment that sticks out over the past 25 years is the opening of the new food store, which took place in 2010 during a heavy snowstorm.
She said: “The snow made deliveries near impossible, but thankfully a few of us lived in the town and were able to open the store.
“Although it was stressful, if it wasn’t for us, Caistor wouldn’t have had a food store during the snow. I can now look back and be proud of what we did.”
Head of People and Performance at Lincolnshire Co-op, Heather Lee said: “Together, each of our colleagues plays a part in bringing ideas, energy and resources together to help local communities and causes across our trading area.
“We’re delighted these long-serving colleagues have reached such milestones. They should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved and it’s lovely to be celebrating with them.”