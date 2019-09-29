Career milestone for Caistor colleagues

Two Caistor shop workers are celebrating after receiving awards for notching up 50 years service between them to Lincolnshire Co-op.

Team Leader Deborah McKitton and Customer Service Assistant Pearl Waterman have worked together in the town’s food store for 25 years, and received long-service awards at a celebration lunch.

Lincolnshire Co-op vice president Margaret Tranter, left, and chief executive Ursula Lidbetter present a long service award to Pearl Waterman'''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Co-op'Date: September 12, 2019 EMN-190920-065750001

They were among 28 Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues to be thanked for their dedication with awards and gifts.

Pearl said: “I love being able to work locally and helping to support the community is always a great thing.

“You get to see familiar faces every now and then and it’s nice to find out how they’re getting on.

“We’re a close team and go out for drinks on weekends and have a solid relationship with one another.”

Lincolnshire Co-op vice president Margaret Tranter, left, and chief executive Ursula Lidbetter present a long service award to Deborah McKitton'''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Co-op'Date: September 12, 2019 EMN-190920-065811001

For Deborah, the moment that sticks out over the past 25 years is the opening of the new food store, which took place in 2010 during a heavy snowstorm.

She said: “The snow made deliveries near impossible, but thankfully a few of us lived in the town and were able to open the store.

“Although it was stressful, if it wasn’t for us, Caistor wouldn’t have had a food store during the snow. I can now look back and be proud of what we did.”

Head of People and Performance at Lincolnshire Co-op, Heather Lee said: “Together, each of our colleagues plays a part in bringing ideas, energy and resources together to help local communities and causes across our trading area.

“We’re delighted these long-serving colleagues have reached such milestones. They should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved and it’s lovely to be celebrating with them.”