Members of the Binbrook & District WI continued their tradition of having a local person as speaker at their January meetings.

This time, they welcomed a Paula Teal, owner of Squirrel Lodge, the dog hydrotherapy centre based a stone’s throw from their meeting place,Binbrook Village Hall.

Paula gave a very professional Power Point presentation about the centre.

All Paula’s ‘patients’ are referred to her by vets and costs are usually covered by insurance.