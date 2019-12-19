Caistor volunteer saluted at Rotary carol event

Fantastic singing, a special presentation, and a visit from ‘the man in red’ all combined to bring seasonal celebrations to Market Rasen Methodist Church for the annual Rotary Carol Concert.

Children from Market Rasen, Faldingworth, Normanby by Spital and Nettleton Primary Schools sang a range of solo pieces, with the audience joining in with a number of carols.

Rotary Carol Concert

De Aston student Lily Newland-Shepherd sang ‘White Christmas’.

As always, for the children and many adults, the highlight was the arrival of Father Christmas with a gift for every child.

A collection raised around £340 for the Rotary Ladies chosen charity.

Last year, the ladies supported Riding for the Disabled in this area and their newly chosen charity is the RNLI.

They are supporting the Cleethorpes branch, which is raising funds to buy a new lifeboat.

The evening also saw the presentation of the Rotary Community Service award, which this year was presented to Caistor’s Michael Galligan.

Born in Cavan, Eire, Michael moved to London in 1966 and on to Caistor in 1988.

He is a long serving and current member of the Town Council, as well as a founder member of the Caistor in Bloom group, which started in 2009.

Rotary president Jo Bowman said: “This very active group has completely changed the appearance of Caistor – winning numerous National awards through Britain in Bloom and really putting Caistor on the map.

“Michael is also the primary organiser for providing the annual Christmas tree and decorations for the Town, starting in 2004.”

Rtn Bowman continued: “He was the instigator for the very successful Community Small Xmas Tree displays on many of the town properties and has been an active proponent of a number of successful festival events throughout the year.

“Michael is a participant in the project to Regenerate Caistor and very involved in applying and obtaining grant funding, as well as a long-standing and active member of Caistor and District Lions Club.

“He is also a member of the Steering Committee of the Arts and Heritage Centre, which is now such an established part of town life.

“Whatever the situation, Michael is sure to come out with a suitable poem to apply and he seems to have a never ending supply, which he will recite at every opportunity.

“He has organised at least twelve poetry evenings in Caistor, which have steadily grown in attendance.

“All together, Michael is a very worthy and well deserving recipient of this Community Award and Caistor has been transformed by his continuing efforts for the community.”

Speaking after the presentation, Michael said: “It came as a big surprise to me.

“I was honoured and privileged to receive such a prestigious award from the Market Rasen Rotary Club.

“This is also an award and honour for the many people of Caistor who volunteer their time and effort throughout the year to help make Caistor a better place for residents and tourists alike in which to work, live and play.

“Many thanks to the Market Rasen Rotary Club for their kind recognition of such achievements.”