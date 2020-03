Caistor’s popular street food market begins again next month.

The monthly event will be held in the town’s South Street Park on Wednesday, March 4.

Go along from 3.30pm to get a flavour of what is on offer.

The event will run until 9pm, so plenty of time to ditch the kitchen and enjoy an alfresco meal or pick up a tasty treat.

The market will continue on the first Wednesday of the month.