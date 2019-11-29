Caistor set to bloom again thanks to community fund

Volunteers and supporters of Caistor in Bloom have received more than £3,000 to help fund another dazzling display in the town next year.

The group, which each year creates floral displays around the town, has been awarded £3,220 from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Members of the Caistor in Bloom Community and some of its many volunteers went along to thank the Caistor Co-op store staff and shoppers for their continued support.

On behalf of Caistor in Bloom, Martin Sizer said: “We are very grateful to the Co-op for this donation through the Community Champions scheme.

“We have been told it is one of the highest amounts awarded to a group, and this is all down to the Caistor shoppers, as it is them who vote for who they want to have as the recipient of the money.

“This year, the display throughout the town looked fantastic, and this money will be used to help fund next year’s planting scheme, and make it equally good, if not even better.

“We thank everyone for their continued support, and appreciate the many good comments we continue to receive.”

Every year, the group adds a bit extra to the planting scheme.

Volunteer and committee member Michael Galligan said there will be even more to see next year.

He said: “We were really pleased with how this year has gone.

“The feedback has been fantastic.

“We have had so many comments, from residents and visitors alike, which is great.

“We don’t do it for ourselves, we do it for the town, to make it look good.

“We had one group of visitors from America this year who couldn’t believe how beautiful the town looked.

“They took loads of pictures and were sending them back home. It is reactions like these that make all the hard work worth while.

“This money is a real boost for what we have planned for next year.”

Martin added: “We couldn’t do it without the volunteers who turn out to help plant up the containers, so we thank them - and we welcome anyone else who would like to help.”