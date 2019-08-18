Caistor’s annual art festival to mark 10th anniversary this year

Caistor’s annual Art and Craft Festival is this year marking 10 years of success with an extra special event.

The annual event has taken place inside and outside the town hall and this year’s event will feature around 300 art exhibits by more than 70 local amateur and professional artists.

The festival was born out of a community consultation for the proposed Lottery-funded Village SOS Arts and Heritage Centre eleven years ago, as Sheila Broster explains.

“The project needed an attraction, so I grabbed a few helpers, borrowed some hanging gear and hung some local art in the Town Hall Arts Centre.

“Central tables with paper, charcoal, pencils and paints tempted visitors to produce their own artwork.”

Sheila continued: “The Town Council asked me to develop this idea into a regular event.

“Volunteers formed a committee and the Festival is now a popular annual event managed by enthusiastic volunteers.”

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Alongside the art works will be local crafts people, with more than 20 high quality stalls, some with demonstrations.

There will also be some art demonstrations and an organised community art area too.

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend by talented local musicians and students of the Primary School’s music teacher, nick-named the ‘Pied Piper of Caistor’.

The busy café and bar will be selling homemade fare and craft beer.

For more information on the festival visit the website at: www.caistor-arts.co.uk