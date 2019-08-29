Caistor park to be transformed for street food event

A new community event is set to bring a flavour of fun to Caistor.

The first Caistor Street Food Market will be held next Wednesday, September 4 in South Street Park - and it is hoped it will become a monthly event.

The market will be full of delicious food and drink, market stalls, crafts and entertainment.

The event is being spearheaded by local businesswoman Rachel Axcell, who owns the Bottle & Carriage gin emporium.

Dorothy Axcell, who works alongside her daughter Rachel, said: “We have attended many similar markets in America and South Africa and hope people love the idea of a more modern market.

“We have all sorts of street food, from English to Thai, savoury to sweet in the street food section, then the market will have a range of food, plants, clothing and crafts, alongside entertainment.

“We will be looking for more entertainers as the event progresses and still might be able to squeeze more stalls in if anyone else wants to get involved.”

Dorothy continued: “We plan to evolve the market with the seasons and constantly have new traders so there is always something new to taste, buy or look at.”

The plan is the market will become a monthly event, an initiative that has been welcomed by members of Caistor Town Council.

Chairman of the council’s Economic and Development Committee, Coun Steve Critten is looking forward to the event.

He said: “I appreciate events such as this, as they help our town to prosper and further promote Caistor as a visitor destination.

“Attractions are essential to entice visitors to our beautiful town, and it is great credit to Rachel for taking this on and organising it.”

Coun Critten continued: “It will also provide a platform for local producers and retailers to showcase their goods to visitors, thus feeding into our local economy.

“I am always proud of the turnout for events from the local community, and I am hopeful it will become a regular feature within the yearly programme of events in Caistor.”

The market will run from 3.30pm to 10pm and the proceeds from pitch fees will be going back into running the market and also supporting community projects in Caistor, including - but not limited to - the Arts & Heritage Centre and Caistor District Community Trust.

Rachel is keen to hear from local traders and entertainers willing to get involved; contact Rachel via the town council.