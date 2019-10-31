Caistor Lions get fuelled up for fireworks

Caistor Lions Club’s annual Bonfire Night is always special, but this year it really will be out of this world.

To mark 50 years since the lunar landing, they decided it was time for Lincolnshire to put a man or woman into space.

However, the hapless crew, headed up by Captain Neil Strongarm, have yet to succeed.

However, this Saturday could be the night, when the annual firework festivities take place in Caistor’s South Street Park.

Caistor Lion Rob Turner said: “To stay with the Lincolnshire theme, we have named our shuttle HMS Investigator.

“This was the ship of Matthew Flinders’, which he used to circumnavigate Australia for the first time.

“Matthew Flinders was from Donington, near Spalding, and the voyage was promoted by Sir Joseph Banks, the Lincolnshire naturalist who travelled with Captain Cook to Australia.

“Also on board as a midshipman was Sir John Franklin, from Spilsby in Lincolnshire who later went on to try and chart the North West Passage.”

The fun will get underway on Saturday when the gates open at 5.45pm, with admission by donation.

The parade will get under way at 6.45pm and children are invited to come along in fancy dress - either in the theme or other costume.

The opening firework display - suitable for younger children -will take place at 7pm.

People are invited to take along their own guys to put on the bonfire, which will be lit following the first display.

The evening will culminate in the fantastic finale display.

Hot refreshments and children’s novelties will be on sale throughout the event.

Rob added: “It is always a great night and, of course, safety is paramount.

“Therefore, we have a strict policy the no sparklers or other fireworks must be brought into the park.

“We know there is always an issue with parking, so once again, Caistor Yarbrough Academy has offered parking at their site for which we are very grateful.

“The parking area will close at 9pm.”

Proceeds from the Caistor Lions Fireworks and Bonfire event will go to support the work of the Caistor Lions Charity Fund.

Throughout the year, the fund supports a range of good causes and individuals in need, both in the town and beyond.