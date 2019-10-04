Caistor gym shortlisted for prestigious fitness award

A Caistor business is in the running for a national award after showing it has the local community at its very heart.

Bfit Lincs Gym has been shortlisted in the Community Involvement category at the prestigious National Fitness Awards.

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country, with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

Amy Atkins, managing director of the Brigg Road gym, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that our community efforts have been recognised and we have been shortlisted.

“Bfit Lincs Gym works really hard to encourage, welcome and motivate all members of the community into our gym.

“We volunteer our time at all local community charity events, helping to raise funds towards the town and schools.

“We also offer Free CPR training days and ensure the gym caters for persons of all ages and abilities.”

The gym also employs apprentices from the local area, giving them a chance to build a career within the fitness field.

Amy added: “Being shortlisted into the top six gyms in the country is a real achievement for our small community gym. Fingers crossed for the finals!”

The next stage involves a visit by a member of the awards team, who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel.

Trophies will be handed out at an awards ceremony on November 29 at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director, Judith Halkerston said: “The National Fitness Awards are celebrating their 10th birthday this year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist.”