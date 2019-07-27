Caistor firm helps record the Imps’ success story

A Caistor business is showing its support for a successful team by kicking off a new book.

Lincoln City Football Club is preparing to start a new season in the third tier of English football, for the first time this century and Systematic has led the production of a limited-edition book ‘Journey of the Champions.’to chart the team’s memorable 2018/19 season.

It is a hat-trick for the creative team at the Caistor business, who have also printed ‘Impvasion’ and ‘The Journey Continues’ for the club.

Key to the project team was Robert Clark, Studio Manager at Systematic, who donated the artwork for the book.

Robert was introduced to the club by his grandad and has been a lifelong fan and season ticket holder ever since.

Systematic formatted, proof read and printed this souvenir book with the greatest care.

They introduced eye-catching print finishes on the cover, bringing texture to the iconic images of the team lifting the SkyBet League Two trophy.

Terry Hibberd, Media Manager at Lincoln City FC said: “We wanted to make sure the supporters had a record of what has been another historic season for the Football Club and to be able to do that with Robert and his team was terrific.

“They have yet again exceeded our expectations; we’re delighted with the book and we’re glad we could work with a Lincolnshire-based company to be able to give the fans something to look back on for years to come.”

Only an exclusive, short run of the books have been printed, so act quick and snap up your copy, for sale at £19.99 in the Imps’ club shop at Sincil Bank and online.