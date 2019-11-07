Caistor firework fantasia is out of this world!!

Caistor Lions’ annual fireworks event lived up to its reputation and attracted thousands of people to turnout in support.

Such is the quality of the event put on by this happy band of volunteers - and their many helpers - people come from near and far.

Caistor Bonfire 2019 EMN-190511-085343001

However, this year’s event was truly out of this world as the theme was space, to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing.

The event had its own space travellers, who arrived in their space shuttle and there was even a rocket ready on the launch pad.

As always, younger members of the community were treated to a ‘quiet’ display, before the main event, which delighted the crowd.

The honour or lighting the bonfire went to town mayor Jon Wright. However, rain throughout the day meant only the base caught light.

Caistor Bonfire Night 2019 EMN-190411-124257001

Speaking at the event, Coun Wright said: “It has been another superb evening.

“An amazing amount of work has been put in once again by the Lions and many other local volunteers to create this fantastic community event.

“It is no wonder people come from all over to enjoy it.”

Money raised through donations on the gate will go to support good causes through the Lions charitable fund.

Caistor bonfire 2019 EMN-190411-164729001

Caistor bonfire EMN-190411-171633001

Caistor bonfire 2019 EMN-190411-230931001

Caitor Bonfire 2019 EMN-190511-104348001