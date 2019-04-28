Caistor Easter Fair

Caistor Town Hall was buzzing on Saturday for the Grand Easter Fair.

The event was the chance for community groups and good causes to raise awareness of their cause and also money to further their aims.

Grand Easter Fair at Caistor Town Hall EMN-190423-094022001

A successful event for all concerned.

Grand Easter Fair at Caistor Town Hall EMN-190423-094103001

Grand Easter Fair at Caistor Town Hall EMN-190423-093958001

Grand Easter Fair at Caistor Town Hall EMN-190423-093934001