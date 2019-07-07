Caistor couple bid farewell to church family

Caistor Parish Church members have said a fond farewell to a long standing church warden.

Alan Saxton and his wife Lynda have lived in the town for the past four decades and they have both been involved with church activities for all that time.

Now the time has come to move away, to be nearer their family, and a special farewell evening was held in the church, where they were presented with gifts by their fellow parishioners.

Vicar of Caistor, the Rev Canon Ian Robinson thanked them both for everything they have done over the years - from caring for the church to serving cakes.

He said: “It is with sadness we say farewell to Alan and Lynda as they have a big place in our hearts.

“They are an integral part of our church family.

“We will miss them, but we wish them well in their new abode.

“However, our loss will be another church’s gain.”

Canon Robinson and church warden Val Waddington presented the couple with a picture of the church.

Alan said: “We are going to miss everybody it is going to be a big wrench leaving.

“Thank you to everyone for their good wishes.

“The picture will have pride of place in our new home and will bring back memories of our happy times here in Caistor.”