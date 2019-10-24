Caistor council looks at taking on land

Plans to bring new life to one of Caistor’s empty buildings has brought questions as to ownership of neighbouring land.

A planning application for 10 South Street, if approved, would see the five-bedroom dwelling changed to a three-bedroom flat and one bedroom flat.

Part of the ground floor would be used as part of the existing shop, formerly Favell’s butchers.

The application came up for discussion at last week’s town council meeting, and while comments were favourable for the renovations to the building, there was one thing that came to the fore.

Coun Steve Critten said: “My usual bug bear, as much as we want these buildings developed, is parking.”

The town has an ongoing issue with parking, something Mr Critten and his fellow councillors are keen to address.

It is an issue also being looked at by the Caistor and District Community Trust of which Coun Critten is a director.

The proposed South Street development has highlighted the area in front of the property.

Town clerk, Jim Hanrahan told last week’s meeting: “I have been looking into the issue of the land next to this building.

“It is not our land. West Lindsey have confirmed they don’t own it and the county council say they don’t own it.

“I have spoken to a couple of people around the square - not of all of them - and they don’t own it, so it looks like we should put forward a proposal to the land registry to take this land on.”

After the meeting, Mr Hanrahan confirmed the county council owns the footpath around the piece of land, ut nobody appears to own the bit where the cars park.

The application for 10 South Street itself received unanimous support from town councillors.

Council chairman Jon Wright said: “Personally I think it is an excellent proposal. Plans for the shop are antiques, gift shop, interiors and a little bookshop, which is great.”