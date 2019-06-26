Builders get on their bikes for charity 100-miler including Wolds

Staff from a Lincolnshire-based housebuilder will swap their hard hats for cycle helmets tomorrow (Thursday) as they tackle a tough charity cycle ride around the county.

Chestnut Homes, based in Langworth, has entered a team of riders in the 100-mile C2C2C challenge - which features the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The ride will take in feed stations in the villages of Hemingby and Walesby, as well as a hog roast at the coastal stop of Saltfleet.

This year’s event is raising money for three local charities: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Louth NSPCC and Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

Now in its ninth year, the challenge has raised more than £90,000 for various local charities since it was launched.

The Chestnut Homes, team of 10 cyclists includes managing directors Rob Newton and Neil Kempster

Rob said: “The ride raises money for some fantastic local causes, as well as encouraging us to get fit, get out on our bikes and appreciate the lovely countryside we have here in Lincolnshire.

“The C2C2C has become a firm fixture on our calendar; we’re proud to have been involved for several years now and we’re looking forward to helping raise even more money for charities.”