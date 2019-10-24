Book a stall for Rasen’s Christmas market

The date for this year’s Mayor’s Charity Event and Christmas Market in Market Rasen has been set as Saturday, November 30.

Now is the time to book in for stalls.

The event will be held in the market place and will run from 10am to 4pm.

The event gives the opportunity for local charities and good causes to raise some money, as well as supporting the mayor’s own charities.

One of those already signed up for a stall is the town’s 2292Sqn Air Cadets.

They will be having a tombola stall and any donations will be greatly received by them.

To book a stall contact the town clerk on 01673 842479 or send an email to townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk