Blossoming win for Tealby woman

A Tealby woman has dug in to renovate her garden and pick up an award on the way.

Janet Wright received the Garden Guru award at Our Heroes run by social housing provider Acis.

Janet Wright has lovingly transformed her garden EMN-191028-065447001

The awards celebrate great gardens, good neighbours, fantastic young people and people doing their best to enhance communities across Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Janet received her award at a ceremony held in Gainsborough.

She said: “It’s amazing. I’m so pleased. I’ve not had the garden that long so it’s very pleasing to win.

“I was so surprised because there’s a lot of lovely gardens out there that people have done a lot of work on.

“I love gardening. It’s very therapeutic and keeps me out of mischief.”

The Wonderful Neighbour of the Year award went to Don Pyle, who volunteers at St Mary’s Primary Academy in Welton.

Originally volunteering to listen to some of the children read, he now regularly spends his time renovating and breathing new life into outside areas to help the children learn and play.

He said: “I’m so surprised. To even be nominated let alone win it; it’s come completely out of the blue.

“I just do what I like to do and help the kids where I can.

“I just like the school to look nice and welcoming to people.

“I just wanted to add a bit of colour to the place.

Don continued: “I could do with twice the time though!

“By the time I’ve read with the children and done the gardening and other odd jobs the day’s over.

“I was gobsmacked when I found out I was even nominated. I don’t think I’ve done anything exceptional.

“Anyone else who likes to volunteer would be doing the same and that’s what I’d recommend to anyone.”

Claire Woodward, head of marketing at Acis, said: “We had so many fantastic entries this year and it was really hard to whittle the nominations down to just 12, never mind pick winners from them.

“It’s great to see so many people doing so much to make their communities a better place.

“At the ceremony, we heard so many stories of people going the extra mile for others – being wonderful neighbours to each other, helping out, transforming schools, being there for people. They really are our heroes.”