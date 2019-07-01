Blossoming talk at Holton le Moor

Holton le Moor WI members and visitors found the talk on The Spotted Dog Flower Co inspiring.

Linda Clark started her flower business in 2014. Facing redundancy in 2012, a newspaper article alerted her to ‘Flowers from the Farm’ an organisation growing and selling British cut flowers.

All flowers grown are seasonal, scented, fresh and locally grown, whereas 90% of flowers supplied by florists and supermarkets are imported.

Flowers from the Farm achieved a Gold Medal at Chelsea with their entry in 2018.