Middle Rasen Horticultural Society held their members’ spring show in the church hall.

As always, there was a wonderful display of entries.

An unusual collection of carnivorous plants won the foliage pot plant class for Colin Knowles. EMN-190304-101737001

Pat Fussey is pictured above, with her magnificent Clivia miniata, with which she won the Jack Quibell Best in Show trophy.

The society’s sweet pea show will be held on June 15 and the main show on July 27.

Both events will be in the village hall.