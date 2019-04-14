Bishop to join in Rasen car wash event

A car wash with a difference will be taking place in Market Rasen market place next week.

Curate at St Thomas’s Church , the Rev Claire Walker is working with the Bishops of Lincoln, Grimsby and Grantham on a project called ‘Sharing our Story’.

The project aims to help churches communicate something of their faith and way of life to the wider community.

Claire is working on a series of events, which will have a bishop in attendance at each of them.

The first of these events will be a free car wash next Thursday, April 18, which is Maundy Thursday in the church calendar.

Claire said: “As Jesus washed His disciples’ feet that first Maundy Thursday, so we will wash people’s cars!

“The Bishop of Lincoln will be with us in the afternoon and we will be serving tea, coffee and cake in the church rooms.

“We are all excited at St Thomas’s about the project, which will allow people to find out more about us.”

The car wash will run from 11am to 4pm and everyone is invited to go along.

The next event for the project will be an ‘Ask the Bishop’ segment at St Thomas’s Summer Garden Party, which is planned for Saturday, July 13.

Future events include a Church Open Day on Saturday, August 24 and a Harvest Lunch on Friday, September 27.

Look out for more details nearer the time.