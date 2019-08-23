Big plans for Wolds ‘rural business hub’

A Wolds business with big plans to bring high-speed internet to a rural village has applied for planning permission to expand its office space following a period of ‘sustained growth’.

Sir Richard Sutton Limited wants to carry out alterations at its Sutton Estate Office in Stainton le Vale, in order to create an additional meeting room.

The company needs listed building consent to carry out internal alterations on the first floor of the building.

A statement in its planning application said: “The requirement for an additional meeting room at the Estate Office is due to a sustained growth in business which, in turn, has increased demand for the current conference room.

“Alternatives to the proposed solution have been discussed...there is pressure on all businesses to modernise, and with no reliable internet connection and little to no phone signal at the office, to others, it may seem like an obvious choice to move.

“However, the estate is reluctant to do this as Hall Farm is seen as the heart of the estate.

“The proposed area for conversion is not functional for anything other than storage.

“The current storage spaces are reducing in requirement as the company has invested in technology systems to move towards a paperless office.

“It is worth noting the company have plans in place to install further essential infrastructure by significant capital investment in a fibre cable internet line (which in time will extend to Stainton le Vale village) and are committed to making this rural location a viable business hub.

“Therefore, this investment, in collaboration with the proposed meeting space, is essential to make the Estate Office a success in its current location.”

The conference room is currently used for a variety of events such as shoot days, training, industry events, school visits and team building days, as well as regular internal and external meetings.

And the space is offered free of charge to the local community.

The planning statement said: “The estate tries to remain flexible, however increasing pressure on providing an appropriately-sized meeting space is making it difficult to facilitate this.

“The room is at its busiest during the shooting season, which clashes with when there is most demand for the room from farmers.”