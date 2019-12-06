Big hearted anglers raise over £8,000 for North Lincolnshire hospice

Big hearted anglers representing Phillips 66 Humber Refinery in Immingham have raised over £8,000 in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice over the past 12 years.

Friends and colleagues of John Parker held their first fishing match in 2008 and since then it has become an annual event held at Homestead Park, which this year raised £500 for the charity-run hospice.

Anglers competing for the John Parker Memorial Trophy pay £10 to fish in a three match series.

They draw for fishing positions on the lake (known as pegs), before embarking on the competition, where the aim is to catch as many fish as possible.

The person who catches the heaviest weight in fish is the winner.

Angler Tony Ellis said: “We held the competition over the three longest nights this year, with matches at Homestead Park and Habrough Country Par.

“A big thank you to Pilgrims Angling Club and Trev Oliver for the use of the ponds.

“Despite the terrible weather, we had a great time. There was plenty of fun and laughter around the pond. “We plan to support Lindsey Lodge for as long as possible with this event and would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their continuing support.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Peter Dennis said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Tony and all the other anglers for their fantastic support, raising such an incredible amount over the years.”

For more information or to help with the raffle prizes for the annual match, contact Tony Ellis via tony.ellis@p66.com

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice or to make a donation, visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk