Beware of flying bats at Louth theatre!

Louth Playgoers Society opens its 2019/2020 season with a comedic version of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The story takes place in Dr Seward’s Asylum for the Criminally Insane and revolves around Mina Murray, Dr Seward’s ward.

Mina is mysteriously taken ill after her first acquaintance with a newcomer in town - the Transylvanian Count Dracula - after he is welcomed to dinner by the over-friendly sister of Dr Seward, Sybil.

Follow the tribulations of Dr Seward, his friend, vampire expert Heinrich Von Helsing, and Mina’s fiancé Jonathan Harker as they try to solve Mina’s mysterious illness.

The show, sponsored by N T Shaw of Louth, runs from October 7 to October 12, at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets are £9.50 (special price of £5.50 on the Monday evening), from the box office on 01507 600350 or visit www.louthriverheadtheatre.com