BEM for Market Rasen man

A pillar of the Market Rasen community has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) in the New Year’s Honours List.

Ray Ogg, 64, has been recognised for services to the Combined Cadet Forces and to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Mr Ogg has spent more than 40 years teaching 12-18 year old’s life skills to prepare them for leaving school, while also helping people back into work.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail after the announcement, Mr Ogg said: “I was 35 years with Lincolnshire Army Cadet force, and then I retired.

“After two or three weeks I was bored so I joined the Combined Cadet Force.

“I went to King Edward VI Grammar School, in Louth, for three years and then an advert came up for the Contingent Commander role back in the rank of Lt Col again at Kings School, at Grantham.

“I’ve done 44 years with the Cadet Forces.”

Mr Ogg continues his voluntary work by organising and leading regular weekend and week-long camps, as well as half day cadet training, during term time.

He continued: “I also received the BEM because I’ve worked for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for 44 years.

“At the DWP I deal with anybody that is 18-years-old onwards helping them get back to work.

“At the DWP, I am the Forces Resettlement Officer for anybody who finishes with the services - be it the Navy, Army or RAF, for any particular reason.

“As a Work Coach, I also looked after them if they came into the Job Centre in Lincoln as well.

“I even help younger people get into the forces.

“We teach cadets leader ship and different skills that they will require in their lives as they develop.”

Mr Ogg has used the people management skills developed through involvement in the Cadet Force to help customers of all ages overcome barriers to work including homelessness, substance dependency, financial awareness and personal hygiene.

Speaking about his BEM, Mr Ogg said: “I found out in November, it has been very difficult keeping the news to myself but I succeeded.

“It feels amazing that The Queen has actually recognised me as she did all the others that were mentioned in the New Year’s Honours List.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this of course without my team. I have a team of instructors at Kings School and I work within a team at DWP.

“It is an all round thank you to everyone.

“At DWP, it is a thank you for being part of a team and on the Cadet side of things, I wouldn’t be able to achieve what we have done without instructors pulling together.”