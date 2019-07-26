Baumber Walled Garden setting for page turning new festival event

Whether you are a reader, listener, author, poet or hobbyist writer, a new literary festival will be right up your street.

The two-day festival is set within the walled garden at Baumber and is free to enter for everyone.

The event takes place over the weekend of July 27 and 28, with a full programme of poetry and creative workshops.

Niki Burne, events and wedding co-ordinator at Walled Garden Baumber, said: “The aim of the event is to create an accessible event for all ages who have an interest in literature.

“The workshops are free to participate in and there is also the opportunity to talk to a range of writers in the authors marquee.”

A number of authors will be giving talks, including Nick Louth, Gavin Boden, Julian Earl and Avril Ford.

On the Sunday, Margaret Dickinson will also be talking about her experiences .

Tanera Simons, an agent from widely-respected agency Darley Anderson, will be in attendance on both days to give a talk on her insight into the world of being a literary agent and giving people advice on how to get an agent.

The event will also see two new books launched.

Julian Earl is releasing his second book after his successful ‘Cows in Trees’ book of memoirs, which will be music to local people’s ears as his last book was so well received.

Another local author, Gavin Boden is releasing his first book ‘The Dreams of Time’, which is aimed at teenagers and young adults.

Niki said: “The festival will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“There will be a real variety of people attending and there will also be a second-hand book stall and poetry corner with open mic.

“The Potting Shed Tea Rooms will be open all day for delicious home-baked cakes, lunches and refreshments.

“Alongside all this, we have also run a short story competition, with the winners being announced on the Sunday.”

The literary festival runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm on both days.