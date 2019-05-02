Baumber’s Walled Garden set to open for new season with new programme

A jewel in the Horncastle area’s crown is getting ready to welcome visitors for the new season.

The Walled Garden at Baumber will officially open its gates today (Thursday, May 2), with the first general admission this Saturday, May 4.

Owner Sonia Elton says there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes over winter and she is excited for the new season to begin.

She said: “The garden is going from strength to strength and we have taken on three more staff.

“The planting in some areas in now beginning to grow and the gardens are looking more established.

“We have been working hard to make more areas accessible to guests using wheelchairs and disabled buggies, and we have increased our indoor seating areas too.”

The garden will be open every Thursday and Friday from 11am to 4pm until the end of September.

Weekend openings will depend on the range of events being held, so will vary through the season.

From October to December 14, the garden will open on Saturdays-only from 10am to 3pm.

Walk the grounds or take part in one of the many activities:

Health and Wellbeing

Events at The Walled Garden include lots of things to promote local charities, and groups.

This year, they are focusing on events with a ‘feelgood factor’ - health and wellbeing, vintage dancing lessons, and yoga are all new for 2019.

A free health and wellbeing day will be held on Wednesday, May 15 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Charity fete

At the end of May, there will be a Charity Garden Fete, with traditional stalls and a Fun Dog Show.

Literary Festival

Their first Literary Festival will take place at the end of July, which has generated a great deal of interest from local authors, poets, and book shops. There will also be a short story competition.

Workshops

The popular Willow Workshops will continue, together with Creative Writing, Photography and much more.

Contact

For more information visit: walledgardenbaumber.co.uk or call 01507 578763.